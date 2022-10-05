The real reason why Juan Gabriel was denied the Grammy so many times

John Gabriel

October 04, 2022 2:30 p.m.

Juan Gabriel’s talent is undeniable, for a reason his songs have been best sellers and have become true anthems about love, heartbreak and abandonment. Who has not sung one of his works at some point in his life.

But, despite all the talent the interpreter was denied one of the most important awards in music; It turns out that Divo de Juárez was nominated for a Grammy six times, but never managed to win the gramophone.

Although before his death they gave him the Latin Grammy in 2009 and they gave him another one after his death, but what was the reason; for many it was a kind of sanction to the singer for his style and the refusal to reveal his relationships.

Juan Gabriel never recognized his preferences

But for others it was a clear statement that a Mexican artist could not succeed in an industry outside his country, that is, the envy of his record label competitors would have caused him to be banned and censored. But what is true is that the Divo did not need any award to demonstrate his worth, since the public crowned him as the great Juan Gabriel, the Divo of Juárez, the composer of composers and singer of singers.