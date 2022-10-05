The real reason why Cristian Castro does not want to see Yolanda Andrade even in painting

Cristian castro

Verónica Castro has experienced a series of scandals in recent days, first Yolanda Andrade once again brought up the alleged evidence she had of the relationship she would have had with the presenter of “Mala Noche NO” and according to a YouTube program revealed that the presenter would have had inappropriate conversations with a group of underage girls.

The latter could not only end the career of the actress and singer, but it could also take her to jail, since if proven, she would be committing a crime. But these are not the reasons why Cristian cannot see presenter Yolanda Andrade even in painting.

It turns out that Cristian had already shared the screen with Yolanda, that is, they had known each other since they worked on The secret intentions, and he knew of her preferences and what she was capable of doing when she felt hurt, a source close to Verónica Castro’s family told him confessed to TV NOTES that the son of Loco Valdés warned his mother about everything, but she did not pay attention.

Cristian Castro cannot see Yolanda even in painting

“He can’t stand Yolanda, he hates her, he can’t even see her in painting, because he’s known her since they worked on The Secret Intentions and he knows that Joe doesn’t miss a beat. Andrade has walked not only with Vero, but with many actresses in the middle. Although, on the other hand, Cristian is worried about his mother, ”said the source.