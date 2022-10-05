The proposal that Pablo Escobar made to Lucía Méndez: “I was speechless”

Lucia Mendez has enjoyed great popularity throughout her career and recently revealed that she was hired by one of the most feared personalities in the world. drug trafficking; the Colombian Pablo Escobar.

Since before its premiere, the netflix reality show‘Always Queens’, already gave a lot to talk about, however, the first chapter of the program stole the public’s attention thanks to the actress’s confession.

Can read: Rubí from La Academia confesses that she is bisexual: “I’ve had one or another girlfriend”

Méndez recalled the fear he felt after he had an encounter with the capo Pablo Escobar. the protagonist of ‘colorina’ He said that during one of his concerts he met one of the most famous criminals.

We were already leaving, but Mr. Pablo Escobar greeted us. I was speechless. It was such a strong and impressive adrenaline rush; it’s one of the scariest times I’ve ever been,” she recalled.

Also: Physical appearance of Fernando Colunga causes concern in his followers: “Fer is strange”

Finally, the actress revealed that the capo gave them his phone number so that in any situation that put them in danger, he would take care of them.

“He told me: the day you want, someone bothers you, your daughter, your family, all I ask is that you call me on this phone and you will have a friend in me,” he concluded.