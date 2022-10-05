The first player to leave Chivas and already has a team for Clausura 2023

The rojiblancos cannot put aside their aspirations in this campaign by having the Repechage at the door, but they are not forgetting the immediate future either.

In the Chivas de Guadalajara they are at the gates of playing a new Reclassification with the opportunity to get to the Quarterfinals, but in front of them they will have a rival who already eliminated them less than a year ago in the same instance, however, another of the thoughts What steals the attention of the leadership is the departure and arrival of players for the Clausura 2023 Tournament.

In the Sacred Flock they know well that they cannot afford to continue dragging the blanket tournament after tournament, so from the high command they already visualize what will be the next year for which they will have at least two months of planning, since it will start in January 2023 and in this sense, there are elements that Neither the leadership nor coach Ricardo Cadena enters into the plans, in case he stays on the bench.

Since he arrived in the first team, the rojiblanco coach made several changes that have left several players on the list of substitutes who had earned a place with Marcelo Leaño, but the situation changed radically and now there are those who already have a foot and a half outside the institution, Some are even the desire of other clubs, as is the case with Antonio Briseño.

Chicken Briseño leaves Chivas

The central defender went from being a regular player in some tournaments to losing his place in the lineup, sometimes he went up to the captain, but his level dropped and he never ended up convincing Cadena. His situation became untenable after the altercation he experienced with Cesar Huerta in a game against Toluca last season, where they came close to hitting.

From that moment marked his future, because his performance never took off and that at that time he did not have minutes on the field, nor with Leaño. Whereby the Guadalajara board is clear that they will find accommodation for an exchange or sell it definitively and according to El Universal, Cruz Azul has raised its hand for the Chicken: “It does not mean that reinforcements are not thought of for next year. Defense is the weakest line in The Machine and his board is already thinking about some signings. Antonio Briseño, current Guadalajara player, is one of the options”was part of what the aforementioned medium published.

