The female gang “Green Goblins” attacks users in a New York subway car

An audiovisual, which was widely disseminated through social networks, captured the moment in which around about 10 women dressed in neon green pantyhoseThey boarded a New York subway car and attacked several users.

The passengers witnessed “a particular crime scene”, according to the Argentine newspaper Infobae. It is a female band that has been baptized as “Green Goblin Gang”in Spanish, “the gang of green goblins”.

The members attacked two passengers inside the Times Square station, Infobae points out, and, according to police reports, the incident occurred before 2:00 in the morning on October 2.

One of the victims, a 19-year-old girl, was standing on a train platform on 42nd Street with her friend when several women covered from head to toe in green suits grabbed her bag.

The video shows how the assailants repeatedly beat both girls, hitting them against the wall and the floor of the car.

“They have not been able to be identified”indicates Infobae, while indicating that some were with their faces uncovered.

After the robbery, the mother of one of the attacked users commented in an interview with local media that her daughter had turned 19 just the day the Green Goblin Gang attacked her.

“She said she was attacked by aliens and I didn’t know what she was talking about”mentioned the mother, cites Infobae.

In addition to the two girls, the group of assailants would also have attacked a woman and a man who decided to approach to help the victims during the sudden attack.

The woman called for justice and called on Governor Kathleen Courtney Hochul, better known as Kathy Hochul, and state legislators to strengthen the laws.