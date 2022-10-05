the curious reaction of the footballer after listening to a song by Shakira during the warm-up of FC Barcelona

The central defense of the FC Barcelona according to several Spanish media, would have cheated on Shakira with Clara Chía Martí, a 23-year-old woman she met at her company Kosmos.

Gerard Piqué is one of the most mentioned names in the world of entertainment after starring in a media separation with Shakira in the midst of endless rumors about his alleged infidelity.

Four months after their separation, Piqué continues giving what to talk about due to his constant appearances in public with the woman with whom he would have been unfaithful to the Colombian singer.

However, this time the Spanish footballer was also a trend due to the most recent match between FC Barcelona and Mallorca.

During the pre-game warm-up at the Visit Mallorca Stadium, Gerard Hammered lived an unusual moment after the subject Congratulationsa song performed by Shakira, was heard at full volume in the stadium.

The reproduction of this theme in full warm-up of FC Barcelona caused surprise among the people present in the stadium, who they expected an angry reaction from Piqué at this obvious provocation.

Nevertheless, the Spanish soccer player limited himself to lowering his head for a few seconds and continuing with the pre-game stretcheswhich meant his return to ownership in an official match.

Since its release, the lyrics of Congratulations has been related to Gerard Piqué and his alleged infidelity with Clara Chía Martí, since Shakira released this song just weeks before the officialization of her breakup with the footballer.