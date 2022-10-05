The chilling manifestation of the spirit of Jenni Rivera in one of her children

Jenni Rivera is still present in her family

October 04, 2022 5:20 p.m.

Jenni Rivera was one of the greatest exponents of Mexican regional music, we know that the genre is mostly dominated by men, however, the singer imposed her style and became one of the favorites earning the nickname “La Diva de la Banda”, unfortunately on December 9 she lost her life in a tragic plane crash that shocked most of the public but there are rumors that she is still present.

Some believe that Jenni Rivera faked her death and is still alive hidden somewhere in the world, others believe in her presence due to the chilling appearances that the singer has had in the lives of her children, who have suffered and struggled with the absence of their mother, because it was her daughter known as Chiquis Rivera who revealed how it has been all this time without the company of her mother.

Jenni Rivera’s daughter confessed that her mother has rarely told her, because after 10 years of her sensitive death and she has only dreamed of it on 3 occasions, but she revealed a chilling manifestation on the part of her mother, since she says When she goes on stage to sing, her mother’s spirit takes over her and enters her body, because she believes that Jenni Rivera misses singing and doing her shows.

The passing of Jenni Rivera

Jenni rivera lost her life in a tragic plane crash on December 9, 2012, after she suffered a series of threats from a drug trafficker after refusing to give a concert in private, however, there are some mysteries about her death, since that it is said that everything was faked because there were no remains to confirm that it was Jenni Rivera.