Paige Spiranac, the sexiest woman in the world, turned on the networks by announcing her calendar

the golfer Paige Spiranacconsidered the woman sexiest in the worldbroke the networks by announcing that he will release a calendar with exclusive photos after a follower asked him about it.

Spiranac confirmed that it is in development, although it will not be until next year when it is released. However, he published a preview of what can be seen in his next project.

“Yes, the calendar will be released this year. In the meantime enjoy this photo. He hasn’t made the cut,” she wrote on his social media.

The calendar can be purchased through its website and will cost approximately 25 dollars. In addition, there will be different limited editions, which are expected to be sold quickly.

Paige Spiranac She gave more details of the project on her networks, where she explained that she and her mother were the authors of the photographs, because she found the place and prepared herself, while her mother captured the images.

“This was a very special project for me. I found the place for the session in The Rusty Skillet Ranch, I prepared the styling for all the looks, I did my hair and makeup myself, and the best thing is that my mother took all the photos. It was just the two of us,” she commented.

