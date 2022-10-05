Sports

MLB’s Albert Pujols says goal is to win World Series

The St. Louis Cardinals experienced an emotional weekend as it was the last regular role match at home for figures such as Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols. The Dominican acknowledges the tributes he received but sentimentality aside, he said the goal remains the same. win the world series of the 2022 Major League Baseball Season (MLB).

Albert Pujols surprised and thrilled fans months ago when he announced that he would be returning to the St. Louis Cardinals for his final season as a professional Major League Baseball player.

As the days go by, the end of the regular role draws near and this has made the Dominican receive multiple tributes from his team, which he has enjoyed and thanked with his teammates.

However, the veteran put aside sentimentality and has said that the goal is still to win because “if you look around you, the history of this organization (Cardinals) is about winning. There is no better feeling than lifting the trophy of champion” (declared to the media post game).

Albert Pujols already knows what it’s like to hoist a World Series award. He previously did it with the same St. Louis Cardinals, but he wants to repeat the feat this 2022 and close his career in the MLB with a ‘golden brooch’.


