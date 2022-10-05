Livia Brito shows her natural body and dazzles everyone

true to his style, Livia Brito demonstrated again in social networks who is one of the most popular artists on the continent. With photos and videos in her official profiles, the actress from Cuba falls in love with her followers with her beauty and her perfect figure. This time she was no exception to her and on her account of Instagram He made a post that surprised his fandom.

The first of them was in his states of the social network of the little camera. Over there Livia Brito He wished his fans a good morning and showed off part of a dessert that he enjoyed. Then in her feed of the same account she shared a photo and a video that she left everyone dazzled.

In the photo you can see the protagonist of the telenovela The Heartless wearing a black bikini that showed the perfect physical condition that she has at 36 years old. Along with it, she shared a message that says: “The time we enjoy is the true time lived baby of light, never stop enjoying every second that life gives us”.

Livia Brito is in a love relationship with Mariano Martínez.

A few minutes later, he published a video that is part of a production he made for a sports brand. In a clip you can see Livia Brito express their talent for modeling to the fullest. Her beauty takes the eyes of her fans who reacted with thousands of likes and messages.

In the audiovisual material you can see Livia Brito wear a tight sports outfit that is made up of a gray top and pants. Next to the clip you can read: “One of the surprises that I have prepared for my babies, is that soon I will make a trip, I will read you and tell me where you think I am going, because there, I am going to make a contest to meet two of my babies of light!!! love @alo.”