LIVE: Alajuelense is beating Real España with a controversial goal in the Concacaf League

Real España began by losing the first leg of the 2022 Concacaf League semifinals against Alajuelense after a controversial goal that should not have gone up on the scoreboard at the Morazán stadium.

The Costa Rican team went ahead early in the 11th minute. They caught the machine badly in the lower area, a filtered pass for the Panamanian Freddy Góndola, Getsel Montes swept, the ball hit Kevin Álvarez and Alajuelense had it again.

The ball was served to Johan Venegas, who managed to shoot despite Luis ‘Buba’ López’s attempt to block it. Along the way, the ball hit Gondola and ended up at the bottom of the aurinegra goal.

The goal had to be annulled because when the ball hit Freddy Góndola, there was only one last player from Real España, it was Kevin Álvarez. The referees discussed the action, but considered the score of the Canalero striker as valid.

STARTING LINEUPS:

ROYAL SPAIN: 22. Luis López, 21. Kevin Álvarez, 2. Getsel Montes, 42. Heyreel Saravia, 4. Mayron Flores, 5. Franklin Flores, 8. Luis Garrido (Carlos Mejía, min. 35), 10. Jhow Benavídez, 16. Carlos Bernárdez (Pedro Báez, min.35), 15. Junior Lacayo and 19. Ramiro Rocca.

Coach: Hector Vargas.

ALAJUELENSE: 23. Leonel Moreira, 4. Ian Smith, 22. Giancarlo González, 13. Alexis Gamboa, 52. Aubrey David, 17. Carlos Mora, 11. Alex López, 5. Celso Borges, 33. José Cubero, 99. Freddy Góndola and 8. Johan Venegas.

Coach: Fabian Coitus.

REFEREE: Cesar Romero (MEX).