Kanye West sparks clothing criticism with ‘hateful message’

(CNN) — Kanye West is receiving criticism for his latest fashion statement.



On Monday, West, who legally changed his name to Ye, wore a T-shirt with a picture of Pope John Paul II and the words “White Lives Matter” written across the back in large letters.

The Anti-Defamation League classifies the phrase as a “hate slogan” used by white supremacist groups, including the Ku Klux Klan.

West also dressed several black models in clothing with the same phrase at his YZY show during Paris fashion week. Conservative commentator Candace Owens was one of the guests at the event and He wore the same shirt.

After the images and video of the parade came to light, the criticism of West was immediate.

Jaden Smith wrote on Twitter: “Black Lives Matter” and “True Leaders Lead.” And he added, “I don’t care whose it is if I don’t feel the message I’m saying.”

Black Lives Matter — Jaden (@jaden) October 3, 2022

Professor Marc Lamont Hill of Temple University wrote on Twitter: “Kanye West’s decision to wear a ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt is disgusting, dangerous and irresponsible. Some of you will be quick to defend him. You should be wondering why what…”.

Phrases like ‘WLM’ and ‘Blue Lives Matter’ are reactionary responses in an attempt to silence the affirmation of Black lives. What Kanye West is doing is dangerous and only promotes further harm against the community he claims to care about. https://t.co/0xGBv22gTi — Bryant Odega 🎃 (@BryantOdega) October 3, 2022

Another commenter wrote: “Phrases like ‘WLM’ and ‘Blue Lives Matter’ are reactionary responses in an attempt to silence the affirmation of black lives. What Kanye West is doing is dangerous and only furthers harm against the community he claims to care about.” “.

On Tuesday, West did not retract or apologize for his use of the slogan.

“Everyone knows Black Lives Matter was a scam,” he wrote on Instagram, apparently referencing recent stories about the group’s financial management. “Now it’s over. You’re welcome.”