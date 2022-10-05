Entertainment

Kanye West sparks clothing criticism with ‘hateful message’

Photo of CodeList CodeList3 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

Warehouses display Kanye West’s clothes in giant garbage bags 0:46

(CNN) — Kanye West is receiving criticism for his latest fashion statement.

On Monday, West, who legally changed his name to Ye, wore a T-shirt with a picture of Pope John Paul II and the words “White Lives Matter” written across the back in large letters.

The Anti-Defamation League classifies the phrase as a “hate slogan” used by white supremacist groups, including the Ku Klux Klan.

kanye-west

Kanye West at an event in Paris on Sunday. Credit: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images

West also dressed several black models in clothing with the same phrase at his YZY show during Paris fashion week. Conservative commentator Candace Owens was one of the guests at the event and He wore the same shirt.

After the images and video of the parade came to light, the criticism of West was immediate.

Jaden Smith wrote on Twitter: “Black Lives Matter” and “True Leaders Lead.” And he added, “I don’t care whose it is if I don’t feel the message I’m saying.”

Professor Marc Lamont Hill of Temple University wrote on Twitter: “Kanye West’s decision to wear a ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt is disgusting, dangerous and irresponsible. Some of you will be quick to defend him. You should be wondering why what…”.

Another commenter wrote: “Phrases like ‘WLM’ and ‘Blue Lives Matter’ are reactionary responses in an attempt to silence the affirmation of black lives. What Kanye West is doing is dangerous and only furthers harm against the community he claims to care about.” “.

On Tuesday, West did not retract or apologize for his use of the slogan.

“Everyone knows Black Lives Matter was a scam,” he wrote on Instagram, apparently referencing recent stories about the group’s financial management. “Now it’s over. You’re welcome.”

Source link

Photo of CodeList CodeList3 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Lorena Herrera reveals that she was hit by a soccer player

1 week ago

Self-tanner could cause dangerous reactions

2 weeks ago

Julio César Chávez and Yolanda Andrade locked themselves up to use drugs

14 hours ago

The love of Fernando Colunga who already has everything ready to say goodbye to this world

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button