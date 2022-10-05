Héctor Vargas shows his face after the defeat of Real España and left a ‘recadito’ for Fabián Coito
San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
Undeserved defeat: “I think there are things that are difficult to understand because if you say you had four or five chances and handled the ball the whole game and the rival came three times and converted, no one will believe you because the result was 3-0.”
Arbitration controversy: “It is inexplicable that the lineman is left standing in a clear offside that we verified on television. Unfortunately, a referee with the quality of Ramos has that mistake”.
Comeback: “Anyone who has seen the team and the way they played I don’t think they have a doubt that hope will always remain. Perhaps opportunities that we did not close today can be realized in Costa Rica.”
Physical wear of them: “They have to play against Saprissa this weekend, they have to play on Tuesday and then on Friday, I think that wear and tear plus the trip”.
Lack of forcefulness: “In the first half we attacked from the right and in the second from the left with the entry of Yeison Mejía, but the goal was not scored. We had Lacayo’s opportunity, Bernárdez’s. After they scored the first and the second they played with our impatience”.
Alajuelense was nothing more than Real Spain: “If Alajuelense had managed the game for me, I would have seen you and Costa Rican soccer congratulated, but if you saw the game, at what point did they dominate us?”
Tiredness for the FIFA date: “I didn’t see the players well when they returned from the national team, I saw them with some doubt, that’s why I marginalized Carlos Mejía a bit, I didn’t see Franklin Flores very well too, and I noticed Getsel Montes was tired”.
Coitus wins the duel: “I cannot tell you if he was the worthy winner because it was not his team that had me behind, they played very well on the counterattack and that is part of soccer and the knowledge of Honduran soccer, but that would have been done with the National Team that They finished last in the tie and I wouldn’t have left them out of the World Cup”.