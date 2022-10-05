Héctor Vargas shows his face after the defeat of Real España and left a ‘recadito’ for Fabián Coito

Undeserved defeat: “I think there are things that are difficult to understand because if you say you had four or five chances and handled the ball the whole game and the rival came three times and converted, no one will believe you because the result was 3-0.”

Arbitration controversy: “It is inexplicable that the lineman is left standing in a clear offside that we verified on television. Unfortunately, a referee with the quality of Ramos has that mistake”.

Comeback: “Anyone who has seen the team and the way they played I don’t think they have a doubt that hope will always remain. Perhaps opportunities that we did not close today can be realized in Costa Rica.”

Physical wear of them: “They have to play against Saprissa this weekend, they have to play on Tuesday and then on Friday, I think that wear and tear plus the trip”.