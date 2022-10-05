He broke Daniela Romo’s heart, and now she is in the hospital waiting for surgery

Daniela Romo

October 04, 2022 5:37 p.m.

Daniela Romo is one of the most beloved artists in Mexico, her success as a singer and actress is indisputable, she has participated in novels such as: “Alborada”, “Manantial”, “Vencer el desamor” among others with great acceptance among viewers.

But before her great acting career, she suffered the worst love disappointment, and that is that the singer fell in love with Miguel Bosé, with whom she had a love affair that Romo remembers: “we were more than boyfriends” but it all ended when Bosé fell in love by the artist Nacho Palau. And she left the Mexican mired in sadness.

Currently, the interpreter of Amante Bandido underwent surgery for a herniated disc in a hospital in Mexico, where he has lived for several years with his two children. Miguel Bosé, 66 years old, had been suffering from severe pain for some time, but he could no longer bear it, so he decided to go into the operating room to correct the injury.

Miguel Bosé and Daniela Romo met again

They are still friends, even the singer of “Morena mía” sent a message to the actress and singer for her birthday, goes to her concerts and congratulates her on her excellent work on stage.