Four games of suspension to Héctor Vargas; In addition, they reduce the penalty for games behind closed doors to Olancho FC to two

2022-10-04

The National Disciplinary Commission, sanctioned this Tuesday the coach of the Royal Spain, Hector Vagarasfor the facts described in the arbitration record during the game against Motagua on the date 11 of Opening 2022. The arbitration report details the reason for the expulsion of the Argentine coach. As the document mentioned, that Vargas offensively insulted the assistant referee Christian Ramirezwho was key at the moment in which the central referee expelled the technical director aurinegro. “Hector Vargasfor using offensive language in insulting against assistant referee number 1 Christian Ramirez (The shell of your mother) ”, said the arbitration certificate signed by the main judge and the two assistants.

Because of this, the National Disciplinary Commission reviewed the Referee Reports and Match Commissioner Reports and resolved the following: “Punish Mr. Hector VargasTechnical Director of Royal Club Spainwith suspension of four games in application of article 33 in relation to article 49 numeral 1 literal a) of the Disciplinary Code of the FENAFUTH”, is detailed in the document. The coach of the Machine, will lose the duels before Royal Society, Victoria, Olympia and Marathon. Punishment Foals Olancho It was also reported that the team Olancho foals You will only have to play two games behind closed doors and not four as you had stipulated.