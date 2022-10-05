Did Gerard Piqué use Shakira for fame? opinions are divided | Instagram

During the 2010 World Cup, the guest artist would be the Colombian singer Shakira would meet the one she thought would be the “love of her life”, the Spanish Gerard Piquépart of his story is told in the song “I fell in love“, because yes, even songs with a dedication to him made him famous.

the talented barranquillerasince he was 16 years old he has had great relevance in the music industry, with worldwide fame and success, well established, shortly after the football event his romance was confirmed, the love story began to write from then on.

Social media users had a wonderful concept of the two celebrities involved, one of the most established couples with two children involved, the singer-songwriter He put his career aside a bit to make his life in Barcelona with him, while Piqué continued to win trophies, venturing into the business world.

Twelve years later, the news would be circulating all over the internet, an infidelity on the part of the soccer player would destroy the good image that was had of Shakira and him as a couple, bringing to light all the “red flags” that were showing around the relationship.

First during his interview with the magazine shethe interpreter of “the sun comes outl” revealed that once he moved to Barcelona, ​​he put his artistic career on the back burner, devoting himself and his children, so that Gerard could continue doing what he loved most, playing football and winning trophies.

The successful dancer has confessed that she had to ask permission from her then partner to be able to record music videos with men, it was even rumored that when she recorded “Clandestine” with Malumathe number three of Barcelona was not at all happy to see the mother of his children in that way.

That’s not all, humiliations have been circulating in public that he would have done to Shakira On several occasions, the one that has caused the most outrage is when he received an award, the singer tried to hug him, the soccer player subtly slipped out of his grip, the Colombian’s face said it all.

Fan opinion was divided, with most thinking that Gerard Piqué used the interpreter of “wolf“Only for interest, because before her, her relevance was not so great, after their relationship her name is better known, she even has her own business.

They believe that he used the fame of the Colombian to make his way into the industry, making his name even more relevant, once he got what he wanted, he “discarded it”, are the theories that can be read on the internet.

On the other hand, there are the users of the platforms who believe that the fault lies with Shakirafor having allowed them to treat her badly, because they accuse her of being very “silly” for having stayed even though she was not valued by her partner, completely blaming the “stagnation of her career”.