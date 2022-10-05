Constanza Creel, daughter of Edith González, reappears surrounded by her family

The family has been the main support for Constance Creek, the only daughter that the deceased Edith Gonzalez had in common with the politician santiago creel. The girl, who recently turned 18, has remained very close to her father, just remember that weeks ago she was part of the celebration for her sister’s first communion Miranda9 years old, and whom the now president of the board of directors in the Chamber of Deputies procreated with his wife, Paulina Velasco. This time, the official gave another surprise by publishing an image of him with his wife and daughters, whom he has made participants in important professional moments. Of course, Constanza could not miss this important appointment, as can be seen in the postcard that caught her attention from the first moment.

It was last October 2 when Creel informed his followers of his recent work commitment. This time, the politician was part of a forum held in Mexico City and attended accompanied by his family. Proudly, he showed the image of the moment of his arrival at the venue, in which he appears with his wife and daughters, including Constanza, who for that special day wore a casual look of jeans, tennis shoes, a blouse and a navy blue overshirt. The young woman preferred to wear a face mask, although part of her face is perceived, making evident her enormous resemblance to her famous mother.

For Creel this moment has been so significant, that he expressed it at the bottom of the photo that accumulated several “likes” and comments from users, who expressed their best wishes to him before the pleasant moment he is going through. “Arriving at the Change Mexico Forum. Yes there is another! Happy to be accompanied by my family, ”wrote the politician, who throughout these months has not hidden his happiness at being accompanied by his daughters and his wife.

The truth is that Constanza has preferred to keep a low profile, although she seems happy in the company of her family, always ready to witness the most special moments in her father’s career, as happened at the end of last August, when the The young lady accompanied the politician during the swearing-in as president of the board of directors of the Chamber of Deputies. The moment was recorded through several photographs that Creel shared with her followers on her Instagram, who immediately viralized those images in which Constanza appears smiling with her sisters Paulina and Miranda Creel.

Constance, united in a very special moment

In early September, Constanza Creel grabbed the spotlight by posing with her dad and sisters for nine-year-old Miranda Creel’s first communion photo. For that moment, she was so unique, she was seen as beautiful in a black dress, smiling at the camera and proud to be covered by her own. This is also a remarkable period for the young lady, since she just turned 18, and although there are no details of how she celebrated her day, she is happy enjoying every moment, in which she walks hand in hand with her loved ones at this stage of life. his recent coming of age.

