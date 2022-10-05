Bayer Leverkusen looks at Xabi Alonso; Gerard Seonae would be on the tightrope

Gerard Seonae will be on the bench against Porto on Tuesday but his continuity is up in the air regardless of the result after his poor start to the season in the Bundesliga.

Bayer Leverkusen is currently in penultimate place in the Bundesliga standings with just five points and its coach is the Swiss of Spanish origin, Seoane.

Xabi Alonso, during a Real Sociedad B match. Ion Alcoba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Alonso is a collective bet of the German club, headed by the Spanish Fernando Carro, CEO of the entity. From the club he continues to work under important secrecy, but the option of Xabi Alonso has gained strength since last week.

Sport1 recently reported that Leverkusen had contacted Thomas Tuchel, who declined the offer following his dismissal from Chelsea last September.

There is the curious circumstance that Alonso has not yet trained in the first division of any country. However, his great work at Sanse, a subsidiary of Real Sociedad B, has not gone unnoticed by many sports directors in Europe. In three years he achieved promotion to the Spanish second division and, last year, he was five points away from maintaining the category.

Now you can enjoy LaLiga on ESPN+, where you can watch all the matches Live in Spanish. subscribe here

Real Sociedad offered him a one-year renewal while waiting for an opportunity in the first team, but the great work of Imanol Alguacil closed the doors for him and the Tolosa player preferred to look for a destination that, according to ESPN, could be Germany if Bayer Leverkusen finally takes the step.

Xabi Alonso sounded in his day as coach of Borussia Monchengladbach, but the mister preferred to stay in the txuriurdin subsidiary. Alonso was also a Bayern Munich player under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola, where he arrived in June 2014. In June 2017 he hung up his boots in the Bavarian team.