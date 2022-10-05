Adamari López celebrates a decade on Telemundo and is grateful for having left her “comfort zone”

The television host Adamari López is recognized for the great work she does every day through the screens of Telemundo, a company in which she has already completed a decade of her life dedicated to projects that have added positive aspects to her professional career. For this reason, through her social networks she wanted to express how happy she felt about her.

“Hello, hello, my beautiful people, a kiss and a big hug for everyone. Well, I’m here at work, at Telemundo, and I got something that I wanted to share with you because it fills me with great joy and pride. Ten years ago I started working at this company, at Telemundo, which gave me the opportunity to continue growing in my professional career, giving me the opportunity to host the morning show ‘Hoy Día’, at that time it was called ‘Un New day‘” he began by saying in a video that almost reached 10 minutes on Facebook.

The Puerto Rican feels immensely grateful for that moment that came to her in her life 10 years ago, thus leaving aside her profession as an actress, because now it would be up to her to encourage an entire audience from very early Monday to Friday.

“They gave me an immense opportunity to grow and get out of my comfort zone, to make novels, dramatic projects and believe in myself. when perhaps many people thought that it would not work for that ”, were part of the words he expressed.

In addition, Alaïa Costa’s mother wanted to show something much more special and it was a recognition she received from the channel. Therefore, she said: “Watch this cube of the 10 years on Telemundo NBC Universal. Here is this recognition of this effort and this opportunity that the company gives me”.

In the audiovisual she was seen accompanied by a gentleman whom she appreciates a lot, and that is Ángel Raúl Román, who is one of the people with whom she has had great experiences during her time on the program to which she has dedicated so much. time of your life.

“We have had an incredible time. People would also think that getting up and doing the show is super fun, but getting up in the morning is hard work.. I think there is a lot of discipline involved in all this, but Angelito makes, at least for me, all the work easier and more bearable, ”he explained.

It may interest you:

· Adamari López revealed the biggest dream he has in his life and more than one was surprised

· Adamari López and Alaïa prayed for those affected in Puerto Rico after the devastating passage of Hurricane Fiona

· Adamari López and the special bond that exists with Carlitos from ‘Falling in love USA’