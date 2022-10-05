15 facts about Judge’s historic season
Now it’s Aaron Judge, then Roger Maris, then Babe Ruth.
Judge hit his 62nd home run in the 161st game of the season, a historic milestone for the Yankees and Major League Baseball.
This season, Judge has beaten every Yankee legend — Maris’ 61 in 1961, Ruth’s 60 in 1927, Mantle’s 52 in 1956 and more.
Here are 15 incredible facts about Judge’s historic season:
• Judge now owns the Yankees’ single-season home run record, as well as the American League record. Maris’s mark stood as both records for 60 years.
• When Judge hit his 60th home run at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 20, he became the first major league hitter since Barry Bonds set the major league record for a season with 73 in 2001. (Sammy Sosa also hit 64 home runs that season).
• There have been only nine 60-homer seasons in American and National League history, all by just six players, including Judge. Sosa had two, Mark McGwire had two and Bonds, Maris and Babe Ruth each had one. Judge is the third member of the Yankees to do so; New York is the only franchise with more than one 60-homer hitter in a season.
What about 62 home run seasons? Judge is only the fourth player in history to do so.
Highest number of HRs in a season in Major League history
2. Mark McGwire, 1998: 70
4. Mark McGwire, 1999: 65
• Judge has hit more homers in a season than any center fielder in major league history (although he did hit No. 62 out of right fielder). The previous record was 56, set by Hack Wilson in 1930 and equaled twice by Ken Griffey Jr., in 1997 and 1998.
**Most HRs by a center fielder in a season**
(50% or more of his games played as CF)
2. (tie) Ken Griffey Jr., 1998: 56
2. (tie) Ken Griffey Jr., 1997: 56
2. (tie) Hack Wilson, 1930: 56
5. Mickey Mantle, 1961: 54
• Judge leads major league home run competition by 16 homers over the Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber, who has hit 46. Judge’s 16-homer margin over the second-place player is the second-largest since that Jimmie Foxx finished with 17 more home runs than Ruth in 1932. Ruth owns the largest margin between home runs number 1 and 2, with 35 more than George Sisler in 1920 and 35 more than Bob Meusel and Ken Williams in 1921.
• Judge probably won’t just end up as the home run leader — he has a chance to win the batting Triple Crown, now that he leads the NL with 61 homers and 131 RBIs, also ranking second with a batting average of .311, below of the Venezuelan Luis Arráez. Judge would be the first Triple Crown winner since fellow Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera in 2012 and the third member of the Yankees to do so, along with Mantle in 1956 and Lou Gehrig in 1934.
• Judge’s 62 homers have gone a total distance of 25,520 feet — nearly five miles. That’s enough to go from Yankee Stadium to the Central Park Zoo.
His home run total distance set a single-season record under the Statcast implementation, which began in 2015. He surpassed teammate Giancarlo Stanton’s total distance of 24,641 feet set in 2017, when he hit 59 homers for the Marlins.
Longest total HR distance in a season, Statcast era
1. Aaron Judge, 2022: 25,520 feet (62 HR)
2. Giancarlo Stanton, 2017: 24,641 feet (59 HR)
3. Pete Alonso, 2019: 21,944 feet (53 HR)
4. Aaron Judge, 2017: 20,625 feet (52 HR)
5. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 2021: 19,628 feet (48 HR)
• Judge’s 61st homer, tying Maris, was a 117.4 mph shot — his strongest shot of the season. It is Judge’s strongest homer since Sept. 30, 2017, his 52nd and last of his Rookie of the Year season. Said board was 118.3 mph and had a distance of 496 feet.
• Judge’s first 60 home runs were evenly split between home and road games — his 60th gave him 30 at Yankee Stadium and 30 on the road. Judge already owns the record for home runs in a season at Yankee Stadium with the 33 he hit in the Bronx in 2017; Maris (30 in 1961) and Gehrig (30 in 1934) are the others to hit 30 homers in one season at either version of Yankee Stadium. (Babe Ruth hit 32 at the Polo Grounds, home of the Bombers in 1921.)
Judge rocked 61 and 62 at Toronto and Texas, respectively, leaving his totals for the year at 30 home, 32 road.
• Home run number 60 extended his lead for the most homers in current Yankee Stadium. Now he has hit 115 in that stadium, two more than Mark Teixeira’s 113.
• Judge has homered against 56 different pitchers this season, which is an American League record. He broke the mark that Ken Griffey Jr. had set in 1998 with 52. The all-time record is 65 different pitchers that McGwire punished in that same iconic 1998 season.
• Judge has hit 47 of his 62 home runs as the second batter in the order — but hit the 60th, 61st and 62nd hits as the leadoff hitter in the lineup as the Yankees looked to give him as many at-bats as possible for the rest of the season, leaving his total at 13 shots from that spot (he also hit the fence twice as a third-bat). His 47 home runs as a leadoff hitter are tied for the single-season record with Stanton in 2017.
Most HRs in a season as a leadoff hitter
1. (tie) Aaron Judge, 2022: 47
1. (tie) Giancarlo Stanton, 2017: 47
3. Eddie Mathews, 1959: 46
5. Ryne Sandberg, 1990: 40
• Several key home runs by Judge this season include:
— 4 shots opening the game, including the historic No. 62
— 3 gold homers, against the Blue Jays on May 10, against the Astros on June 26 and against the Royals on July 28
— Six home runs to tie the game, most recently in the eighth inning against the rival Red Sox on Sept. 13.
— 19 go-ahead clubs, including No. 61, which broke the tie against the Blue Jays in the seventh inning, and No. 62, which opened the scoring against the Rangers
• Here’s Judge’s 2022 home runs broken down from other perspectives:
— Pitcher Type: 48 vs. rights, 14 vs. lefties
— Per month: April 6, May 12, June 11, July 13, August 9, September/October 11
— By direction: 31 to his own wing, 15 to center field, 16 to the opposite wing
— By pitching type: 35 vs. fastballs, 22 vs. breaking pitches, 5 vs. slow speed pitches
• 36 of Judge’s 62 homers have been genuine homers – that means they would have gone over the fence in all 30 major league ballparks. The hitter with the next most genuine home runs this year is Austin Riley, with 21.