15 facts about Judge’s historic season

• Judge has hit 47 of his 62 home runs as the second batter in the order — but hit the 60th, 61st and 62nd hits as the leadoff hitter in the lineup as the Yankees looked to give him as many at-bats as possible for the rest of the season, leaving his total at 13 shots from that spot (he also hit the fence twice as a third-bat). His 47 home runs as a leadoff hitter are tied for the single-season record with Stanton in 2017.