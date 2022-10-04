your bus will travel empty from Paris to Lisbon

The Parisian truck will travel 1,800 kilometers to Lisbon to transport Mbappé, Messi, Neymar and company.

Amid criticism for the use of the plane for short trips, the PSG is once again at the center of the controversy for sending his empty bus from Paris to Lisbon so that the vehicle can travel internally in the Portuguese capital, where Parisians play against benfica on October 11.

so reported Le Parisianwhich, citing club sources, explains that this option is motivated by security reasons: the PSG bus has armored windows and the club has drivers specialized in driving in tense and complex environments.

Also, the interior of the bus has special comfort, as it has reclining seats up to 45 degrees and a kitchen.

The Parisian truck will travel 1,800 kilometers to Lisbon to transport Mbappe, Messi, Neymar and company from the hotel where they will stay to the Luz stadium, where the match of Champions on October 11 at 9:00 p.m.

according to the radio CMRthe practice of sending an empty coach to secure routes in a given city is common in other major European clubs, on alert since the 2017 bomb attack on the coach’s bus. Borussia Dortmund.

The PSG was heavily criticized by the French government and some NGOs for a joke by the club’s coach, Christophe Galtierwho responded wryly when asked why players took so many plane rides when they could take a less polluting train for short commutes.

Before the laughter Mbappe, Galtier He said that next time they would go by “sailing car”. Faced with social outrage, the club has opted for the bus for its latest league games.