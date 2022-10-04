Young man pushed onto NY train tracks and another dies

A 25-year-old man was pushed onto the train tracks Tuesday while on the platform of the 6 train at the Union Square station, located on 14th Avenue in lower Manhattan.

The incident occurred on Monday around 9:30 p.m., according to police reports.

The young man was pushed by a man whose identity is still unknown. After being thrown onto the rails, a group of people who were also waiting for the train helped him out and back onto the platform.

According to the Daily News portal, the victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital to be treated for a head injury, but was in stable condition.

Prior to this event, a homeless woman in her 40s died last Saturday after being hit by a train at Penn Station on 34th Avenue, also in lower Manhattan.

According to the New York Post, the woman was on the tracks when she was hit by the train on the 1/2/3 line. The incident occurred around 6:00 am.

According to the newspaper, the train operator tried to stop in time, but ended up hitting the woman.

The NY Journal highlights that this year, there has been a long list of dramatic situations on the New York train, from young people surfing over the cars, murders, attacks on users, including with feces, robbery actions and even homicides.

It highlights that last April 2022 was one of the most violent in the history of the NY train, since it was founded in 1904.