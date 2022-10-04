News

Trump wanted to bomb drug laboratories in Mexico and 7 other explosive revelations of the most recent book about the former president

Trump takes off his mask after recovering from covid-19

image source, Getty Images

Donald Trump feared dying of covid-19 in October 2020, when he contracted coronavirus; and he asked officials like then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo not to pay as much attention to the disease.

This is one of eight revelations in the long-awaited book about the former US president that New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman wrote and which was released on Tuesday.

The book, titled “Confidence Man,” chronicles Trump’s life from his days as a real estate developer to his life after the Presidency. To elaborate it, the communicator spoke with more than 200 peopleincluding former aides to the former president, and held three interviews with Trump himself.

The former president has attacked Haberman, writing on his social media platform that the book contains “many made-up stories with zero fact-checking.”

