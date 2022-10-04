Tony La Russa to announce his retirement on Monday, report says
CHICAGO — Tony La Russa resigned as manager of the Chicago White Sox on Monday due to a heart problem, ending a disappointing two-year stint with the same team where the Hall of Famer began his managerial career in the Major Leagues.
La Rusa, a three-time World Series champion who turns 78 on Tuesday, has missed the last 34 games with the White Sox. He left the team on August 30 and doctors finally told him that he should stay away from the dugout.
La Russa has a pacemaker that was implanted in February and, later, the doctors found another heart problem that the manager has not detailed.
“It is obvious that with the duration of the treatment and the recovery process from this second health problem, it is impossible for him to be the manager of the White Sox in 2023,” he said in a statement. “The timing of this announcement now allows management to hedge the managerial position with their other off-season priorities.”
Chicago began the season with its sights set on the World Series, but was plagued by injuries and ups and downs in performance. They were 79-80 going into Monday night’s game against Minnesota.
“The record of our team is the final reality. It is an unacceptable disappointment. There were some good moments, but too many drawbacks,” La Russa said. “I was hired to provide positive, difference-making leadership and support. Our record is proof. I didn’t do my job.”
The Venezuelan Miguel Cairo, bench coach, took the place of La Russa. The White Sox reacted somewhat after the change in command, winning 10 of 14 games. But they were beaten eight straight times in late September, ending their hope of making the postseason.
La Russa, who is a close friend of White Sox president Jerry Reinsdort, was a surprise hire in October 2020, leading the team to the AL Central title last year.