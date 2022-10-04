They reveal video in which Adame is seen throwing the first kick

MEXICO CITY, October 3 (EL UNIVERSAL).- Through social networks, the video of the fight that Alfredo Adame had a few days ago was released, where the actor suffered several injuries.

In said material it can be seen that the actor was the one who gave the first kick, but his attempt was in vain, since he has fractures in his face and retinal detachment.

Alfredo Adame said on his social networks that he was beaten while trying to help a woman who was injured after the shooting that occurred near his home, since he was attacked “for no reason.”

In the Twitter post, it can be seen that the actor approaches a group of people, later arguing with them, one of the members in a white shirt tries to separate them; however, after bickering it is the actor who throws the first kick.

In second 18 you can see the punch that throws the actor, the group of people separates from him and leaves him lying on the ground, later you can see the actor putting his hand on his head after getting up and receiving the blow .

The video published by journalist Carlos Jiménez has quickly gone viral, since just a few hours after its publication it already has 647 retweets, 124 comments, 2,500 likes and more than 50,000 views.

The Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City reported that it is investigating the fight in which the actor Alfredo Adame and two other men participated. This after a shootout that left two dead in the San Pedro Mártir neighborhood, Tlalpan mayor’s office.

The capital dependency indicated that it integrates an investigation folder for the crime of intentional injuries due to blows, after a registered fight in which the three men participated.

According to the police report, the three people were on Prolongación Abasolo street when two of them, relatives of a woman injured by a firearm, possibly assaulted Alfredo Adame together, who also hit them, for which the three were brought before the agent of the Public Ministry of the Territorial Investigation Prosecutor’s Office in Tlalpan.

The two aggressors of Alfredo Adame were linked to the process and sent to the south prison for the crimes of injuries in a fight.

In an initial hearing, the MP presented the charges against Ángel and Sergio, who last Wednesday beat the actor.

The court determined to link them to the process and send them to prison as a precautionary measure but in a justified manner, since the victim argued that they could attack him again.

In addition, Alfredo Adame requested the Eagle Code of the SSC so that they could make patrols at his home.

