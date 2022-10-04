the unpublished video that came to light after a long battle

Images from a video of the only tour of the Beatles in Japanin 1966, came to light after a long legal battle in the eastern country.

The film, without sound and in black and white, lasts 35 minutes and is currently in free access on YouTube. It was done back then by the Japanese police for security issues.

In the footage, the four musicians can be seen beaming off the plane, dressed in kimonos, and then performing in front of a riotous crowd at the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo.

These files, however, have a curious detail: apart from the faces of the Beatles, the faces of the other people filmed are blurred for reasons of respect for privacy.

For years, the issue of image rights for these recorded people was a sticking point between Japanese Beatles fans and right-to-know advocates and local police.

The followers resorted to the Supreme Court of Japan to try to authorize an uncensored version, claiming that it was a “historical document” and considering it absurd to want to blur the faces recorded more than 50 years ago, almost impossible to identify today, according to they.

But the court rejected these arguments in 2018 and the police’s proposal to make the document public with the faces blurred was finally prevailed.

THE BEATLES, A PAINFUL SEPARATION

The videos of the Beatles hosted on various digital platforms receive millions of visits daily, as the British band shook the entire world with their music.

One mystery that has never been unraveled, however, is their breakup in 1970. The four musicians from Liverpool, UK, were part of the biggest band the world had ever seen, until it all suddenly ended.

For years, fans have tried to dissect what prompted the breakup, wondering if it was the pressure of fame, group disagreements, or even if John Lennon’s wife, Yoko Ono, was behind the split.

Paul McCartney, followed by Ringo Starr and John Lennon of the Beatles, arrive by plane at San Francisco International Airport on Aug. 29, 1966. The four-member British band will perform tonight at Candlestick Park. (AP Photo)

What is certain, however, is that, before there was talk of a split, the members of the Beatles had grown tired of touring due to the unrelenting excitement of the fans. This fame was known as “beatlemania”.

This consisted of many fans screaming throughout the group’s performances until the noise was so loud that the musicians couldn’t even hear themselves when they played.

In 1966, this reason led them to withdraw from live performance altogether. The drummer, Ringo Starr, even said in The Beatles Anthology: “I never felt that people came to listen to our show. I felt that they only came to see us.”

Their last live performance was on a rooftop at their Apple Corps offices in London in 1969. The Beatles’ last paid concert, however, was on August 29, 1966, at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, California. N

(With information from AFP)

