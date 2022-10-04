The strict rules that Kim Kardashian imposes to fly on her private jet of USD 150 million

Kim Kardashian has strict rules for traveling on her $150 million private jet

Getting a seat on the “Kim Air” is not easy. kim kardashian imposes a series of rules strict for passengers who want a seat in their $150 million private jet, and he doesn’t even make exceptions for members of his own family.

The Skims macara founder got tough on the matter while chatting with her sister Kendall Jenner ahead of her trip to Milan for a Prada fashion show on Thursday’s episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.”

Kim Kardashian bought the expensive private jet in 2021, but it took her a year to design it to her liking

Kardashian, 41, made it abundantly clear in the conversation that she wants to keep her custom G650ER plane pristine.

When the 26-year-old model told her sister via FaceTime that she was “going to get a tan before her flight,” Kardashian reacted badly. “A spray tan before my flight?” she asked her sister.

But Kardashian didn’t want to hear about it, saying no, as the cream-colored interior could be stained with self-tanner.

“Have you seen the cashmere seats?” Kim told him. “You can’t spray tan on my cashmere seats.”

Later, he asked her what she wanted to eat during the trip and she didn’t like her sister’s request either.

Kardashian criticized her sister’s decision to order pasta for her meal on board, saying: “We’re going to be in fucking Italy. We are not going to eat pasta before we leave.”

The interior design of the jet was in charge of designers Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez

This is not the first time Kardashian has made demands of those seeking to board her luxurious plane.

The ex-wife of rapper Kanye West shared on a June episode of the reality show that asks passengers to remove their shoes before boarding the plane and offers them personalized slippers that he specially designed so that they can move around on the private jet.

Kardashian bought the expensive private jet, the same type Jeff Bezos owns, in 2021, but it took her a year to design it to her liking.

The interior design of the jet was in charge of designers Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott on a weekend getaway with their daughter Stormi in the businesswoman’s pink private jet (The Grosby Group)

The KKW Beauty creator isn’t the only Kardashian-Jenner enjoying the luxuries of a private jet.

the younger sister, Kylie Jennerbought an airplane worth an estimated $70 million in 2020. He received criticism for making a 17-minute flight earlier this year and was dubbed a “climate criminal” on social media.

The newspaper Page Six reported that the family itself is concerned about the 24-year-old’s use of the private jet, especially after a recent trip between Camarillo and Van Nuys, two California towns located 60 kilometers apart, became known. .

The journey, which takes 17 minutes by plane and about 40 by car, was published by a Twitter account called @CelebJetswhich documents the private plane trips of celebrities such as Steven Spielberg, Jay-Z or Drake.

According to the local press, the absurdity of the election reached the point that Jenner herself had to drive about 30 minutes to the runway to get on the plane.

Kylie Jenner on her jet

The short duration of the flight was quickly pointed out by users of the social network and activists, who described the famous as “inconsiderate” for using such a polluting means of transport for such a short journey.

However, in the days that followed, Jenner continued to fly around the Southern California area, some of them less than 20 minutes long. He even published a photograph with his partner, rapper Travis Scott, in which two planes appeared with the comment “Should we use yours or mine?”

According to the tabloid Page SixJenner has already been reprimanded by her mother, Kris Jenner, who according to a source close to the family “has asked to reduce the use of the family private jet.

Account @CelebJets recently documented short flights of other celebrities as one of 20 minutes taken by the rapper drake andbetween Ibiza or Barcelona, ​​and another steven spielberg to travel from one town in New Jersey to another in New York in 24 minutes.

The 10 celebrities that pollute the most with their private jets

A recent study by the Yard agency released the list of the ten celebrities that have produced the most carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from their private jet travel. The data is collected after analyzing more than 1,500 flights made from the beginning of this 2022 to date. And the one that occupies the first place is the singer Taylor Swift.

According to Yard, the celebrities who have analyzed this year have emitted an average of 3,376 tons of CO2 with their private planes, which translates into about 482.37 tons more than what a single person emits on a commercial flight (about seven tons about). And the average duration of their flights has been 71.77 minutes

The American artist would have made 170 flights this year and has accumulated 22,923 minutes in the air, that is, 15.9 days, according to data that Yard has obtained from CelebJets, the account that tracks the movements of famous planes. According to the report, emissions from Swift’s device amount to 8,293 tons. His shortest flight was 36 minutes, from Missouri to Nashville.

Yard pointed out that the objective of his report is to focus on the “disproportionate” environmental impact of the use of these private transports.

Taylor Swift’s representative, in fact, assured the magazine rolling stone that the artist regularly lends her plane to other people and that attributing all those journeys to her is “Obviously wrong.”

Behind Swift, in the top 10, include boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, rapper Jay-Z, former baseball player a rodthe country singer Blake Sheltonno, the film director steven spielbergthe businesswoman kim kardashianthe actor Mark Wahlbergthe host Oprah Winfrey and the rapper Travis Scott.

