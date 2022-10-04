The sad ordeal that Nottingham Forest lives in the Premier League
2022-10-03
Leicester thrashed Nottingham Forest 4-0, this Monday at the close of the ninth day of the English championship, in a duel between the two teams that close the table, both with four points.
A brace from James Maddison (minutes 25 and 35) and goals from Harvey Barnes (27) and Zambian Patson Daka (73) gave the Foxes victory.
Nottingham Forest is experiencing a tremendous ordeal after being promoted to the Premier League 23 years later, due to the fact that it is last in the standings.
Not even the 24 signings he made, which cost him 161.5 million euros, has been able to lift the team. The reds don’t know what it’s like to win and their next rival is Aston Villa.
Ryan Hammond, Taiwo Awoniyi, Dean Henderson, Giulian Biancone, Moussa Niakhate, Omar Richards, Neco Williams, Wayne Hennessey, Brandon Aguilera, Harry Toffolo, Lewis O’Brien, Jesse Lingard, Orel Mangala, Emmanuel Dennis, Cheikhou Kouyate, Remo Freuler, Morgan Gibbs-White, Hwang Ui-jo, Renan Lodi, Willy Boly, Josh Bowler and Loic Bade, are the signings made by the English team.
Classification: Pts JGEP GF GC Dif
1. Arsenal 21 8 7 0 1 20 8 12
2. Manchester City 20 8 6 2 0 29 9 20
3. Tottenham 17 8 5 2 1 19 10 9
4. Brighton 14 7 4 2 1 14 8 6
5.Chelsea 13 7 4 1 2 10 10 0
6. Manchester United 12 7 4 0 3 11 14 -3
7.Newcastle 11 8 2 5 1 12 8 4
8. Fulham 11 8 3 2 3 13 15 -2
9. Liverpool 10 7 2 4 1 18 9 9
10.Brentford 10 8 2 4 2 15 12 3
11. Everton 10 8 2 4 2 7 7 0
12. Leeds 9 7 2 3 2 10 10 0
13. AFC Bournemouth 9 8 2 3 3 6 19-13
14. Aston Villa 8 8 2 2 4 6 10 -4
15. West Ham 7 8 2 1 5 5 9 -4
16. Southampton 7 8 2 1 5 8 13 -5
17. Crystal Palace 6 7 1 3 3 8 11 -3
18. Wolverhampton 6 8 1 3 4 3 9 -6
19. Leicester 4 8 1 1 6 14 22 -8
20. Nottingham 4 8 1 1 6 6 21 -15