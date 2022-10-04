The sad ordeal that Nottingham Forest lives in the Premier League

2022-10-03

Leicester thrashed Nottingham Forest 4-0, this Monday at the close of the ninth day of the English championship, in a duel between the two teams that close the table, both with four points.

A brace from James Maddison (minutes 25 and 35) and goals from Harvey Barnes (27) and Zambian Patson Daka (73) gave the Foxes victory.