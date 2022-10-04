The revolutionary aesthetics of Impress dental clinics that manages to relax the patient

There are many publications about it and the conclusion is always one: fear is the reason why many people do not go to the dentist regularly. If we break down this fear, that the dentist’s actions may cause physical damage becomes one of the reasons that weighs most. In other words, professional malpractice is feared. And that fear is a major impediment to maintaining good oral health.

The startup Barcelona-based Impress offers a 360º service in invisible orthodontics: it produces its aligners, has its own clinics and orthodontists, and offers the possibility of doing the treatment in person or virtually. Its purpose is also that its patients feel good in the 130 clinics that, in just three years, they have distributed throughout nine countries. And the design of its centers has a lot to do with this goal: they are beautiful and harmonious spaces that transmit peace. In other words, each of your flagships It has been taken care of down to the smallest detail to make the patient feel comfortable and relaxed. To scare away any possible fear.

Impress centers move away from white colors and aseptic environments Print

This is achieved through the work and grace of the architect Raúl Sánchez, who, from the first moment, created a fresh design for Impress, which represented the brand and its values, and which moved away from the classic designs of a dental clinic. No white colors or aseptic environments.

It is at this point where science comes into play again, which ensures that aspects such as color and light in a space can cause relaxation or stress in the users of that place. In other words, both elements have a psychological impact because all light and all color have their secondary effects. In its purpose of making the patient feel good, Impress boasts some attributes that, far from making the patient uncomfortable, welcome and relax him.

Architect Raúl Sánchez created a fresh design for Impress that represented his brand values

geometry and color

The design of the clinics enhances the geometric characteristics of each location, reinterpreting its logo, a smiling curve, to generate a set of interconnected partitions that form a large set of furniture that meets functional needs: two studios, one on the ground floor and another on the mezzanine, and a toilet.

The geometry of these partitions is based on circumference curves that rise to take the height of the upper floor, increasing the feeling of depth and space by creating different curtains. While virtually the entire interior is a single open space, the necessary visual privacy is respected by controlling the heights and views from each location, which also creates expectation and surprise about what is on the other side of the wall.

Pine wood is one of the materials that predominates in the design Print

Pine wood, used in the interior partitions, dominates the material palette that defines each and every one of the flagship of Impress. And it adds, in this way, an unusual warmth in a dental clinic. For its part, the existing structural elements take center stage with the corporate gray color to which is added the red of the brand, a colored sheet metal cladding, a neon sign that creates a necessary corner for Instagram photos and, above, in corporate blue, a wall above the entrance curve.

And it is that, according to different investigations based on the psychology of color, it has been shown that the blue space has a positive effect on people. Finally, the ceramic floor replicates the same red joints of the metal wall.

Impress’ Flagship Flagship Received 2020 Frame Award Design Award Print

So special is the design of the Impress clinics that the one in Barcelona, ​​its flagship insignia, received the Frame Award 2020 design award, in the Healthcare Center of the Year category, being selected by both the jury and the people.