The Police Commissioner assures that the shooting attack in San Lorenzo was directed against an alleged contract gunman

Police Commissioner Antonio López Figueroa said this morning that the shooting attack that resulted in a triple murder in San Lorenzo was directed against a man suspected of working as a contract gunman.

According to the police chief, Bryan Morales Flores, 29, was being investigated as “linked to several murders.”

The other two victims of the shooting were identified as Eric J. Ramos del Valle38 years old, and Christian Gonzalez Gonzalez37 years old.

The events were reported around 12:20 in the morning yesterday, Sunday, on PR-916, at the height of the Cerro Gordo neighborhood, in San Lorenzo.

“Actually, who they were looking for was Bryan Morales, an individual who was a gunman. He murdered by order, “said López Figueroa, in a radio interview with WKAQ-580 AM.

“When he killed them, he went to the state of Florida. He was linked to several murders,” he added.

He also said that Morales Flores was responsible for the shooting that left two women injured in San Lorenzo, in September of last year.

According to the Police statement, Morales Flores had been prosecuted for violating the Weapons Law in 2017.

López Figueroa did not comment on the circumstances in which the shooting took place or if they have any suspicion of who is responsible for the shooting attack.

He only said that the other two people died when someone shot Morales Flores, since the three were inside a “pick-up” bus.

“They shot him (Morales Flores) and unfortunately the driver and the other passenger died”Lopez Figueroa commented.

Agent Anthony Egea, assigned to the Homicide Division of the Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) in the Caguas area, and prosecutor Francisco González took charge of the investigation.