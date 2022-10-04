The lessons of Week 4 in the NFL

Like every Monday, we go with the conclusions after the second day of the NFL.

The Cincinnati Bengals recovered after a poor start, but the offense continues to leave many questions. They can’t run the ball and calls from the wing are extremely conservative. Defense is Cincinnati’s main strength right now.

1. Hard to focus on anything other than Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion, which is thankfully doing well, for the Miami Dolphins. While he heals, the Dolphins will hand over the reins to Teddy Bridgewater, with whom the offense will be much more limited.

The Bengals offense has a hard time running the ball. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

2. The Vikings haven’t looked all that solid this early in the season. The offense has some incomprehensible gaps and the defense is prone to allowing big plays. However, kicker Greg Joseph has been a guarantee and they are 3-1. It is better to learn by winning.

3. Andy Dalton replaced the injured Jameis Winston in New Orleans and did a decent job. However, the pair of fumbles buried the Saints. The offense moved better but remains limited. The two clubs deprived Will Lutz of a historic moment.

4. The Eagles are the only undefeated player in the NFL. On a day when Jalen Hurts wasn’t sharp, they leaned on his identity, the running game, and rushed for 210 yards. The defense looked dominant, recording five turnovers, and James Bradberry’s INT changed the game.

5. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had his worst game of the season. He had four fumbles and an interception, and that makes it hard to win. The weather conditions didn’t help, but they can’t be dominated on the ground like that if they want to make a leap in quality.

6. The Titans dominated the trenches against the Colts, and Derrick Henry was an unstoppable bulldozer. After Aaron Donald, I don’t know if there’s a more dominant defensive lineman than Jeffery Simmons. They limited Jonathan Taylor, although again they were turned off in the snap.

7. Three division games in four weeks for the Colts, and they haven’t won any of them. The offensive line continues to have problems and Jonathan Taylor is not doing well and now his ankle is a concern. Quarterback Matt Ryan looks old and the dream of the division title looks further away.

2 Related

8. It seems hard to explain how the Falcons won a game despite only completing seven passes. But the answer lies in the 202 rushing yards and the two forced turnovers. Rookie Tyler Allgeier left a good image and the young Atlanta continues to turn heads.

9. There is no question that the absences of Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney on the Browns weighed heavily. They could not stop the ground attack, but the communication failures in the secondary in the end were just as serious or more serious. Repeat after me, Nick Chubb is the best running back in the NFL.

10. There’s no QB controversy in Dallas, but I wouldn’t rush Dak Prescott to play next week against the Rams. Cooper Rush has performed well, and the return of Michael Gallup is a breath of fresh air. The defense is elite and hasn’t allowed more than 20 points in any game.

11. It’s hard to find a silver lining for Commanders. After a promising start, quarterback Carson Wentz has regressed. The defense does not generate pressure and commit endless penalties. At least next week Brian Robinson is back.

12. In the modern NFL, there is never a game out of reach. The Bills overturned a 17-point deficit. Impossible to stop Josh Allen when he uses his legs. The defense shut out the Ravens in the second half and Jordan Poyer’s two interceptions were crucial.

13. Retaining advantages is not the house specialty in Baltimore. But it’s even annoying how Lamar Jackson’s critics expect his mistake to criticize him excessively even when he has shone this year. He had a bad second half and John Harbaugh made questionable decisions.

14. The Chargers came back to win, but even more important is the fact that Justin Herbert looked much more comfortable from his injury. Credit also to rookie left tackle Jamaree Salyer. Austin Ekeler scored the first rushing TD of the year for Los Angeles.

LaLiga, Liga MX, Bundesliga, MLS, MLB, UFC, Boxing and thousands of live events, exclusive original series and much more, all in HD. subscribe here

15. Rookie running back Dameon Pierce is one of the Texans’ high points this young season. It was beating against and they ended up wasting an opportunity. The offense is inconsistent, and the defense allows too many big plays. They compete, but they don’t win.

16. Quarterback Zach Wilson came back for the Jets, and while he looked rusty early in the game, when it mattered most he showed grit and guts to turn around a 10-point deficit with some really good passing. The offensive line is a hospital, but Wilson gets the Jets excited.

17. Kenny Pickett saw his first action as a pro, bringing an injection of energy to a static offense. He threw three interceptions, though he would argue two weren’t his fault. The short-term schedule is tight, but Pickett at least offers Pittsburgh hope.

18. Brian Daboll added character to a Giants team that didn’t have it years ago. The offense rushed, led by Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones, for 262 yards. New York is 3-1 against all odds. Jones and Tyrod Taylor were injured. Davis Webb is the only other QB on the roster.

19. The Bears defense was dominated by the run. Justin Fields is still a work in progress, and though he eventually connected with Darnell Mooney, the offense was ineffective in the red zone. The young Bears make too many mistakes; the three fumbles were costly.

20. Rashaad Penny had an inspired day on the ground, and more importantly, put the game in the fridge at the end. Geno Smith again played very well and the offense totaled 555 yards. Now, the defense did not stop absolutely anyone and it is a difficult problem to solve.

21. If one thing is clear, it’s that the Lions’ offense doesn’t have a hard time scoring points. They didn’t have their top two stars, and they still scored 45 points. Jared Goff played well despite the Pick-6 and TJ Hockenson shined. The defense kept its hands off, and is allowing 35 points a game.

22. After throwing an uncharacteristic INT that was returned for a TD, Aaron Rodgers showed another side in the second half. Rashan Gary is slowly becoming one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL. He has 5 sacks on the year. He wasn’t pretty, but the Packers are 3-1.

23. The combination of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson on the ground deserves more respect. The New England defense played a great game. The Pats sold for the loss, even though Brian Hoyer was concussed and rookie Bailey Zappe had to make his debut.

24. Josh McDaniels got his first win as Raiders coach. Josh Jacobs had the best game of his career with 144 rushing yards and 2 TDs. Maxx Crosby had two more sacks and Amik Robertson scored the Raiders’ first defensive TD since 2019.

25. The Broncos’ offense finally showed some signs of life in the first half. But just as they were starting to exhale, Javonte Williams appears to have suffered a serious knee injury, and his main backup Melvin Gordon has four fumbles in four games.

26. Arizona’s offense found second gear in the snap, but I still get the feeling it relies too heavily on Kyler Murray’s improvisational ability. The defense played perhaps its best game of the year; Dennis Gardeck had 1 sack and 1 interception.

27. Baker Mayfield’s days as a starter in Carolina may be close to over. He had 2 interceptions and a fumble, he has 11 batted passes on the line and the offense is not starting. This week Sam Darnold comes off the disabled list. The rein is getting shorter.

28. Joe Thuney anchored a revamped offensive line that shone in the Chiefs’ win. They dominated the trenches, and that allowed Patrick Mahomes to work his magic on him. All five of Kansas City’s touchdowns were scored by tight ends and running backs. Don’t forget the Chiefs.

29. With the returns of their weapons through the air, Tampa Bay accumulated more yards and scored more points than in the entire year. The problem is, I never thought the Buccaneers defense would allow 189 rushing yards. Mike Evans has 30 TDs in 35 regular season games with Brady.