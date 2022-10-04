That’s why Lozano wants to leave, what Napoli did with Chucky against Ajax

The rudeness of the Napoli players with Hirving Lozano

October 04, 2022 2:16 p.m.

the mexican striker Hirving Lozano He was once again a starter in the UEFA Champions League with the Napleswhere Chucky received a rudeness from his teammates during the duel against Ajax.

Hirving Lozano He appeared very active in the game against the Dutch, in fact he indirectly collaborated in both goals by creating spaces. However, after both goals, neither Raspadori nor Di Lorenzo came to celebrate with the Mexican.

The Chucky for the third goal of Napoli, preferred not to approach the group, because he felt the rudeness of the previous annotations. Hirving Lozano He is focused on having a good rhythm of competition prior to the World Cup in Qatar.

Hirving Lozano during the duel between Ajax and Napoli

What teams are looking for Hirving Lozano?

the mexican striker Hirving Lozano I would be in the sights of three important clubs, Bayern MunichManchester United and Leipzig, teams that have asked about Chucky, according to the Marca newspaper.