Scandal in the United States: report reveals systematic sexual and emotional abuse in women’s soccer league

ORAn independent investigation lasting over a year uncovered one of the biggest sports scandals in the United States. According to the study, there is evidence of sexual misconduct and emotional abuse towards players in the National Women’s Soccer Leaguethe top division of American women’s soccer.

The report, of about 173 pages, details that it is something systematic, that involves multiple coaches, clubs and players. The investigation began after a report by ‘The Athletic’ in 2021 found widespread abuse of players, both sexual and emotional, in the NWSL.

“Abuse in the NWSL is rooted in a deeper culture in women’s soccer, starting in the youth leagues, that normalizes verbally abusive coaching and blurs the lines between coaches and players.said Sally Yates, leader of the investigation.

Specific cases of the investigation

Some of the systematic cases are detailed in the report. YoIt includes a coach who called a player to show her a video of a match, but in the end he shows her porn. Another of the cases cited is that of two players forced to have sexual relations with each other.

Yates also explained that the report found that the leaders of the NWSL and the United States Soccer Federation, the governing body of the sport in the United States, as well as owners, executives and coaches at all levels, failed to act on years of voluminous and persistent reports of abuse by trainers.

“Not only have the teams, the League and the Federation repeatedly failed to respond adequately when confronted with player reports and evidence of abuse, they also failed to institute basic measures to prevent and address itYates expressed.

Similarly, the report also revealed that three clubs (Portland Thorns, Racing Louisville FC and Chicago Stars), did not cooperate with the investigators. “The Portland Thorns interfered with our access to relevant witnesses and presented misleading legal arguments in an attempt to prevent our use of relevant documents“.

One of the main trainers involved is Paul Riley, tech from Portland. “Allegations of sexual misconduct were filed against Riley every year from 2015 to 2021for example, and an anonymous player survey in 2014 also identified Riley, then coach of the Portland Thorns, as verbally abusive and sexist,” the report cites.

The investigation is not over yet. A separate joint investigation by the NWSL and its players’ association has yet to be clarified.and the report also did not investigate youth soccer, even as it made clear that investigators believe abuse is prevalent there as well.