Puerto Rico beats the United States and achieves historic classification in the Team World Cup | Tennis

The Puerto Rican women’s national team won a historic victory in a hard-fought match against the United States to secure their qualification for the second phase of the International Table Tennis Federation’s World Team Championship in Chehgdu, China.

The team made up of Adriana Díaz, Melanie Díaz and Daniely Ríos defeated the Americans 3-2, who were eliminated. Ríos was once again the one who sealed the victory by defeating Sarah Jalli in the last single with a score of 5-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-7 and 9-11.

”I am well pleased with the performance of the girls. They are playing with incredible gallantry and I think that our team is demonstrating the solidity that we have in the face of the next commitments that await us and we have given a world class of what an Island like ours can do,” he said. the coach of Puerto Rico, Bladimir Diaz to THE SPOKESPERSON.

”Really those factors that are mental and emotional have come to the fore here,” he added.

Puerto Rico assured for the first time in its history the classification to the best 16 teams of the Team World Cup.

Previously, the youngsters had achieved two victories against Malaysia in a match that ended 3-2 and against the representation of Canada winning 3-0.

The only loss for the Puerto Ricans was against China with a score of 3-0.

During the initial phase of the competition, the Puerto Ricans finished with a 3-1 record to occupy the second position in Group 1. The group is led by China with 3-0.

“Now about what awaits us in the next round, we have to wait until the games of each group are over and the draw is made to see who we get,” said Diaz.

The knockout phase begins on Wednesday.