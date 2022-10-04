Mister Chip calls the Liga MX format with Liguilla ‘garbage’

Midtime Editorial

Have you asked yourself how they see Liga MX in Europe, in the countries that boast of having the best leagues in the world. This time we are going to present you the remarks from famous ESPN statesman Mister Chipwho described the format of Mexican soccer as “garbage” with Repechage and Liguilla.

Alexis Martín Tamayo, Mister Chip’s real name, assured that it is a mockery that a team located in 12th place can be champion, remaining 15 or 20 points behind the overall leader. For the Spaniard it is inconceivable that a soccer league that is presumed to be “serious” allows that kind of thing.

“I have said it many times and it has touched me that people get angry with me on networks, but it is my perception. I don’t like the Liga MX format, it seems like garbage to me. I do not understand that a championship in which regularity should be rewarded exists that of the Liguilla, “he assured in an interview with the famous Werevertumorro.

“It is not possible for a team to finish 12th and be champion or reach the Finalor that America recently broke all records and was left out in the Liguilla due to the away goal, for God’s sake,” he added.

“The MX League encourages the mental weakness of the Mexican”

The Mister Chip’s reviews were pretty harshbringing up the “mental weakness” of Aztec soccer playersciting as an example the World Cups, in which always, for one reason or another, Mexico ends up eliminated in the Round of 16 due to distractions or lack of concentration, attributing this to the lack of competitive rigor.

“This format encourages mediocrity, laziness and mental weakness of the Mexican player. You’re in a tournament that’s only five months long and only the last month really matters, it promotes mediocrity and the mentality that only the last counts,” she asserted.

“What is a League about, that the best be champion or that it be something fun for the spectator? Because if you want fun let’s do it the other way around, let the last place be champion And there you have your weird stuff.”

Listen to Mister Chip talk about Liga MX starting at 30:00

