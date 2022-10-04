Messi or Haaland? Guardiola puts an end to the discussion with just one sentence

Erling Haland He has broken all the molds at the start of the season. The Norwegian striker was one of the signings of the summer but nobody expected that he could break the goalscoring records of the Premier League.

Against United, in the derby Manchester, the City footballer achieved his third successive hat trick at home, a milestone never achieved by any other player. In addition, he also became the fastest to achieve these trebles in the history of the Premier by doing so in only 8 games, 40 fewer than Michael Owenuntil Sunday the one that led this ranking.

After his stellar performance -another one- the press did not hesitate to compare him with Leo Messi. Precisely Pep Guardiola was asked about it and that was what he replied.





“To score goals maybe Erling needs all his teammates. When he gets there (at the opposition goal) it’s unbelievable. Messi has the ability to do everything by himself.“, he commented.

Guardiola also valued that it is trying to further integrate Haland in the City game. “He told me once that he preferred to touch five balls and score five goals. I don’t like that. I want him involved so that he touches more and more balls and becomes a soccer player who scores goals. Of course I don’t forget that his greatest talent is putting the ball in the net. That’s fantastic. He’s a fantastic striker.”

Haland He is the undisputed top scorer in the Premier after scoring 14 goals in 8 matchesto which are added another three in two Champions League clashes, unparalleled figures this season.





