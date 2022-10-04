Manelyk assures that she is at her best and all men want to have something with her: VIDEO

On September 27, the tenth season of the controversial reality show premiered. “Acapulco Shore”, where did the beauty come from Manelyk Gonzalez and as in each edition it became a topic of conversation after its ex-fiancé and his ex-best friend they made statements about her.

And it is that Manelyk terminated her engagement to jawy and he assured that “the bird” was the one who decided to end everything Well, according to her, he no longer made him happy, since then a new formal partner has not been known to the former participant of “Las Estrellas bailan en Hoy”, however, he claims to be at his best.

Manelyk everyone likes

After his breakup with Luis Alejandro Mendezbetter known as “Jawy”, Mane She has been seen with several leading men and it was even rumored that she had a love affair with the actor Charles Speitzer with whom he was a couple in the dance reality show “Las Estrellas bailan en Hoy”.

Despite the above, mane and carlos they denied that they had anything in terms of romance because they were just good friends, since then “The Bow Tie” She has not been seen with anyone else, but that has made it clear that she is at her best.

Photo: IG @manelyk_oficial

And it is that the “reality girl” shared a video on his social networks where he assures that his 32 years is besieged by men of all ages from the youngsters of 20 years, those of his age and even mature men.

“The 20-year-olds want me, the 30-year-olds want me, the 40-year-olds want me, the elderly want me, everyone wants me, I’m at my best stage …” Manelyk said on his Tiktok account

In addition to this, the beautiful and controversial woman She sent a message to her followers and asks them that, like her, they should also live their best moment and feel beautiful.

Photo: IG @manelyk_oficial

And it is no secret to anyone that the former member of Acapulco Shore She is one of the most beautiful women in the industry and although she has achieved her beauty based on some aesthetic procedures, this does not mean any problem for her because she has always said that despite have surgeriesconsistency in exercise and a good diet make a difference.

