Make T-shirts Fit You Better With This Exercise

Improving our posture and the health of our back and shoulder is always important. And if, in addition, we make the shirt feel good with it, better.

In this video, our personal trainer Víctor Téllez (@vtellezcoach), teaches us a very complete exercise that meets all the aforementioned objectives and the one that we must lie on our back. Of course, before doing it, indicate that there are two points to take into account so as not to make mistakes. The first of them is that the head must be on the ground and exerting some pressure against him. The second assumes that between the lower back and the floor, there can be no gap.

Once we take into account both indications, we can carry out the exercise, which is made up of three positions. First, we raise our arms in a vee position and press backwards. The second part of the exercise is identical, only the arms are open in a cross.

The last exercise, more complex, It is based on opening the arms again in a cross, bending the elbows at 90 degrees and bringing the hands back, in the direction of the ground. In each of the three positions described, we must take 10 breaths, exhaling as if we were expelling steam.

If you have questions about this or other exercises, our coach will answer you without problems through his social networks. Also, you can access this link in case you want to know more about other workouts, exercises, tips or tricks.