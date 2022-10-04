Health

Lactose intolerance: What is it and how does it affect our health? | WELLNESS

Photo of CodeList CodeList1 hour ago
0 1 1 minute read

Lactose intolerance is our body’s inability to digest foods with lactose, a type of natural sugar found in milk and dairy products. In the case of women with this condition, their health is affected.

If you experience stomach cramps or diarrhea when consuming dairy products, it is very likely that you are lactose intolerant. However, this should not be a situation of concern, since it is more common than you think.

It is worth mentioning that lactose intolerance is not the same as a milk allergy. These are some symptoms that those who are lactose intolerant present:

  • bloating
  • Pain or cramps.
  • Gases.
  • loose stools or diarrhea
  • Nausea or vomiting.

How does it affect women’s health?

  • By limiting their intake of dairy products, they don’t get enough calcium and vitamin D, which are found in many lactose-containing foods.
  • Lack of calcium and vitamin D increases the risk of osteoporosis in the future, a condition that weakens the bones.

Is there a treatment?

Unfortunately, there is no cure or specific treatment for lactose intolerance. However, it is recommended to limit or avoid dairy products.

Some people substitute milk for plant-based milk or lactose-free alternatives. Others take dietary supplements that help digest lactose, such as lactase tablets.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList1 hour ago
0 1 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Interview with the president of the Medical College of León

1 week ago

International Symposium on Fetal Medicine, which will take place from October 20 to 23, 2022 at the Hotel Barceló in Malaga

5 days ago

Switching to a plant-based diet can make big changes to your health

7 days ago

Pamplona has half a thousand businesses dedicated to health, beauty and wellness

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button