Jwan would be fed up, Ricky Martin would have suffered a new setback in his legal scandal

Ricky Martin

October 03, 2022 2:50 p.m.

It seemed that one of the most stable couples in show business on this continent was that of Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef. However, they have found several curves and obstacles in their relationship in recent weeks, which could call everything into question.

It all started with the delicate complaints issued by the singer’s nephew, accusing him of a very serious appearance. They were moments of uncertainty and the media and the public began to speculate that it could bring problems to the relationship. It seemed that everything was calming down little by little when the lawsuit was dismissed, but it has been the opposite.

Reports indicate that there is a new lawsuit against Ricky and it is indicated that it could be from his nephew again. The singer reacted with a protection order and now it has been revealed that he would have suffered another setback.

The hearing has been postponed again

According to the EFE agency, Ricky’s public relations firm called Perfect Partners has reported that the hearing has been extended until November 10, when it was originally scheduled to be held on September 28 in the Court of First Instance of San Juan, making the resolution of this scandal take much longer.