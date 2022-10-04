Is it worth paying a little more for it?

Amazon just put into circulation just a few days ago its new Fire TV Stick 4K Max and possibly at this moment you are wondering what is special about it and why it would be worth paying more for it (it is the most expensive member of the family). Well, let’s get you out of doubt.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max, a small qualitative leap

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick range has become one of the most popular on the market in a very short time. With no less than four models currently available, the company has a proposal for practically every need and budget, thus always offering the ideal solution for what you are looking for.

Surely you know what differences there is between the version Lite, the “normal” (Fire TV Stick) Y the 4K, but now, with the addition of the Max, it is also possible that you are not very clear about exactly what need it covers. It offers 4K like the 4K Stick, but what else?

The box contents of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max – Image: Amazon Mexico

The answer is first found in the WiFi 6. The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is compatible with routers WiFi 6which translates into higher transmission speeds and greater fluidity when consuming 4K multimedia content.

In addition to that, we have a power that has risen 40% compared to the 4K model (so you will launch the apps much faster) and it also allows you to see live video with picture-in-picture view (picture-in-picture) inserted on your TV screen (if for example there is a knock on your door and you have a camera, you will see who it is in a small box on your TV). As if that were not enough, it also slightly increases its memory from 1.5 GB to 2 GB.

Picture-in-picture with the Max model – Image: Amazon Mexico

Compatible with Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10 + and Dolby Atmos immersive audio, it is an equally compact device and, yes, only we recommend buying in two situations:

If you have a Wi-Fi 6 router and a Smart TV with 4K support to take advantage of the special potential of this new equipment

Or if you’re thinking of getting a Wi-Fi 6 router and 4K TV soon, especially since right now it’s practically the same price as the Fire TV Stick 4K.

The new Amazon Stick at a groundbreaking price

Do you see yourself reflected in any of the above situations? So, as we advanced you, you have to take advantage of the offer that you currently enjoy.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max finds a 36% discount on Amazon.com and 25% on Amazon Mexico.

An ideal moment, therefore, to acquire it at practically the same cost as its brother Stick 4K and get a more advanced device with greater possibilities in exchange.

What do you tell us? Do you have it clear now?

