Healthy habits that you must have to ward off diseases | peruvian medicine | NMRI EMCC | HEALTH

Every October 5, Peruvian Medicine Day is commemorated, an ideal time of the year to remember the importance of those who take care of our health, sometimes on the front line of battle, as in the case of doctors in the pandemic.

Also, another important factor to remember during these dates and no less important, is prevention. Recommending good health habits to avoid diseases or to detect them in time is necessary to avoid complications in the future.

How to maintain a healthier life?

For this reason, in order to continue caring for the health of Peruvians, MAPFRE shares five recommendations from Dr. Jordan Gutiérrez that will help you maintain a healthier life:

1.-Get moving:

Performing physical activity is key to good health, the World Health Organization recommends between 150 to 300 minutes per week of aerobic exercise in adults and 60 minutes in children. A sedentary lifestyle can be dangerous as it increases the risk of heart disease, cancer and type 2 diabetes, among others.

2.-Healthy and balanced diet:

A healthy diet is an important pillar to have a healthy body, to achieve this, the consumption of natural foods such as fruits, vegetables, beans, meats, milk and cereals that are rich in fiber, iron as well as various minerals and nutrients should be prioritized. It is also recommended to consume processed foods in moderation and avoid ultra-processed foods.

3.-Hydration:

Daily consumption of at least 2 liters of water is recommended. This can be consumed in the form of pure water or in infusions and fruit juices without sugar, or within the foods that we consume during the day as well. It is recommended to reduce the consumption of sugary drinks. Dehydration could cause dizziness, tiredness, tachycardia, involuntary muscle contraction and in extreme cases even death.

4.-Preventive checks:

Visiting the doctor regularly is a responsible decision. It is not necessary to feel bad or have any symptoms to do so. By performing routine tests, many diseases can be detected in time that will be easier to treat because they are in an initial phase. For example, with health insurance you can access a preventive check-up for free and schedule your appointment online.

5.-Do not smoke:

We all know how harmful tobacco is to health. According to a study by the Ministry of Health, each year 22,000 people die in Peru from a disease related to its consumption. There is no excuse not to kick this bad habit.

