He played in Lakers and was a teammate of LeBron, but he preferred Curry and was cut by Warriors

A player who was in the Los Angeles Lakers and was a teammate of LeBron James preferred Stephen Curry, went to the Golden State Warriors and ended up cut for the 2022-23 NBA.

The turns of life. Get to get a contract in the NBA It is not easy at all and in the search for better opportunities, what happened to the protagonist of this story sometimes happens. he played in Los Angeles Lakers and was a companion Lebron James, but preferred to Stephen Curry and it became official that it was cut by Golden State Warriors.

At just 23 years old, a point guard had the luxury of being a teammate of LeBron and Curry in less than a year. During the 2021-22 NBA season he played with chicago bulls one game and scored two points. He then went to the Lakers, played 22 minutes and reported 6 points, 3 rebounds and an assist in the victory against the Denver Nuggets on April 10, 2022. James did not play that game.

Everything seemed to indicate that Mac McClung He had left good impressions on the Los Angeles Lakers, since he started on the team’s roster for the 2022 NBA Summer League. The point guard scored 26 points in two games and from one moment to the next… Boom! He appeared in a Golden State Warriors uniform.

McClung signed a contract to be in the Warriors’ training camp in order to earn a spot on the Golden State roster in the 2022-23 version and, despite registering nine points, two rebounds and two assists in the Dubs’ victory by 104-95 against the Washington Wizards in the second preseason game, the Dubs decided to make it official that Mac was gone.

“The 2022 NBA Champion, Golden State Warriors have waived (cut or released) guard Mac McClung and forward Trevion Williams”, was part of the statement from the official Dubs press account. For now, LeBron James’s former Los Angeles Lakers teammate will not play with Stephen Curry.