Goodbye World Cup, the Wolves give the final blow to Raúl Jiménez in England

Karma came to Raúl Jiménez after his pubalgia injury

October 02, 2022 9:18 p.m.

Mexican striker Raúl Jiménez is going through a severe Pubalgia injury, the same one that would be leaving him out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup if he does not manage to recover until November 16, the deadline on which Gerardo Martino must submit the list for the World Cup event. He now gets hit hard by the Wolves.

After the poor results obtained in the Premier League and being one of the lowest offenses so far in the English tournament, the Wolves board decided César from his duties to the Portuguese coach Bruno Lage after 16 months at the head of the English team.

This undoubtedly becomes a hard blow for Raúl Jiménez who had confidence in Bruno Lage that he could be in the starting role of the English team because the Portuguese strategist belongs to his agent Jorge Mendes, and one of the conditions was that Raúl was always a starter as portrayed by The Athletic.

Would Raúl Jiménez return to Mexico?

The Mexican striker has a contract with the Wolves team until 2025, so negotiating with any team in Mexico would be impossible due to its high value, since Jiménez would be valued at about 22 million dollars according to Transfermarkt.