Goodbye TV Azteca! Luis García reveals deal with Bermúdez to get to TUDN

October 03, 2022 5:00 p.m.

the famous duo Luis Garcia Y Christian Martinoli They have been a total success in the Mexican audience. THEIR charismatic way of narrating matches has made them one of the most influential voices in Mexican soccer. Not for nothing is the enormous number of followers that both the ‘Doctor’ and Martinoli have visible.

But it seems that his participation in TV Aztec would have to wait, since they received a tempting invitation from Enrique Bermudez, another iconic chronicler of Mexican football. the chronicler of TUDN He invited Martinoli and Luis García on his goodbye tour, leaving aside the rivalry between both television stations.

“The Dog tour is coming! We came on the plane with our friend the Dog, whom we love, the bastard, he came and said he loved us, well basically more like this guy (Martinoli), but since we are a married couple he wanted us both there at his farewell” like this It was narrated by Luis García, who commented on his YouTube channel.

Did you accept Bermúdez’s invitation?

According to García himself, he comments that they jokingly asked Bermúdez why they did not receive an invitation before they themselves requested it, to which he replied that TV Azteca would not have left them. Without a doubt Bermúdez wants Martinoli and Luis García to be on his famous farewell tour, but due to contract issues it could not be possible.