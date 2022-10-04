Gerard Piqué would be ‘mocking’ Shakira; he says that he feels younger with Clara Chía

Gerard Piqué and Shakira are dealing with a strong personal process after their sentimental break was confirmed, after more than ten years of relationship. The two took different paths and were the protagonists of various news, which revealed unexpected details of the union they held.

Both celebrities captured the attention of the curious on social networks with the statements they gave through different media, referring to the harassment of the press, the changes in their realities and the transformation they had over the days after ending their relationship.

In the midst of the rise that the subject took in the international press, the eyes recently fell on an information that a renowned magazine released. According to the versions presented by the portal, the footballer would be mocking and making comments related to his ex-partner.

According to what the magazine shared facesa close friend of the Spanish athlete mentioned that in meetings of the social circle there were a series of comments that were directed at the Barranquillera and the age difference that existed between the two.

The source, which was not specified by the outlet, pointed out that Piqué alluded to how “young he felt again” since he finished with the singer and the opportunity was given with Clara Chía Martí. That version suggested that the Catalan made comparisons regarding the age of both and the type of sensations he had with each one.

“They filter that Gerard Piqué makes fun of Shakira with Clara Chía Martí: ‘I feel younger,'” the magazine wrote to present the respective note.

“A source close to Gerard says that he himself assures that ‘he felt young again’, boasting of the age difference between his current and his ex (Shakira)”, it was possible to observe in the article, which did not identify the alleged source that revealed these “taunts”.

Several comments arose about it on social networks, citing photos and activities that the soccer player carried out with the 23-year-old girl, making comparisons with the appearances he had with Shakira in public.

Gerard Piqué and his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, super happy and in love, riding a skateboard through the streets of Paris. I really love the unique complicity they have between them, not caring at all about cheap gossip, just living their love story 💘👫🇫🇷🛹💞 pic.twitter.com/XEVEFKCSLM — 🐱♥Daniela Aguirre♥🐬 (@DaniAguirre_) September 28, 2022

The new ‘rupture’ that Piqué would be going through after separation with Shakira

According to versions that were shared by different portals and television programs, Gerard Piqué would be experiencing a complex moment, directly related to his “loneliness” and the loss of people who surrounded him until today.

Reports that were presented publicly ensure that the Catalan is going through another ‘rupture’ that would cost him damage in different areas.

As recently revealed by Jordi Martin, a paparazzi who has been fully involved in the issue for several years, sources told him that Piqué is left alone and even no longer has the same support in places where he was the “head”.

The communicator pointed out, in conversation with the media socialitethat the soccer player’s company would be experiencing an internal crisis due to the discontent of some employees, due to Gerard’s lack of commitment to relevant issues.

“Gerard Piqué not only chokes his relationship with Shakira, now he also has problems with his workers who, according to the paparazzi Jordi Martin, are fed up with him”, is heard in the report that was shared by the entertainment space.

“They assure me that Gerard no longer goes to Kosmos as he used to, that he is not as committed to the company and that there is a serious problem within it.”, Martin said in a video, highlighting that things are not flowing for the Catalan.

Similarly, the reporter mentioned that this mess reached a critical point, for which several employees and members of the boards made the decision to resign their positions and left without returning.

“This same week there would have been a massive leak among the Kosmos management team, they tell me that up to four company workers would have left,” added the journalist, who also pointed out that “they transmitted to Piqué that they are unhappy. An unexpected break.