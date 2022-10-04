Esteban Ocon returned by subway after being left out in F1Halftime

Midtime Editorial

“Next Station… The Alpine Paddock”. What a curious moment that gave the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prixwhich for Mexicans will always be remembered for the Czech Perez victorybut while the Red Bull Racing man celebrated on top of the podium, Esteban Ocon had to travel by subway to return to your team garage.

Out of the race early in one of the many mishaps on the Marina Bay street circuit, Esteban Ocon was so far from the paddock of the Alpine team that he had to take the metro. What made the image more curious is that it was photographed walking in his Formula 1 driver’s suit and helmet on.

the curious image of Ocon in the subway was shared on Twitter and taken up by the renowned journalist from Fox SportsLuis Manuel López, who for decades has been dedicated to the coverage of motorsports, but we are sure that not even he had seen something so strange.

One of the most bizarre things of the Sunday GP. After leaving the race due to failure in his Alpine, Esteban Ocon had to take the Singapore subway to return to the paddock. ????

As far as track performance is concerned, Sergio Pérez was the categorical winner by dominating from end to end, this after overtaking Ferrari’s Monegasque, Charles Leclerc, who with less than 10 minutes left in the race (which was defined by the stopwatch and not by laps due to the rain delay) was close to lower the Mexican from the top, but he gave a driving class.

he did so well Czech who finished 7.5 seconds ahead of Leclerc and that allowed him to keep his fourth victory in Formula 1 because after the Grand Prix, the man from Guadalajara was sanctioned with 5 seconds for not respecting the limit distance with respect to the Safety Car being the first car on the line.

Pérez Mendoza crowned a phenomenal weekend in which he was second in qualifying. Now comes the Japanese Grand Prix next Sunday, where our compatriot will look for maintain positive inertia thinking of the American part of the calendar consisting of the United States on October 23, Mexico on October 30 and Brazil on November 13, to finish the schedule in Abu Dhabi on November 20.

