Colombia National Team: Ramón Jesurún talks about Barranquilla as the venue for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers | Colombia selection

The The Colombian national team began a new process with Néstor Lorenzothinking about the Qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. This Tuesday and for three days there will be a microcycle with Betplay League players, who will meet again in two weeks. Ramón Jesurún, president of the Colombian Football Federation, gave several news about it.

This Monday, in a chat with Win Sports First Touchthe director confirmed the January friendly against the United States, referred to the next microcycle with players from the local league, gave a balance of Lorenzo’s start with the tricolor, after the friendlies against Guatemala and Mexico, and confirmed the venue in the that the Qualifiers will be played, which will start in March.

“Barranquilla will continue to host the QualifiersWe have all the conditions there and an excellent sports venue, I would say one of the best in America. There is a lot of roots of the people and there is no reason to change it as headquarters“Jesurún said about ‘Casa de la Selección’, closing the door to any change of location.

After confirming the January friendly against the United States, which they will face with players from the Betplay League, Jesurún referred to the microcycle that will begin this Tuesday at the FCF sports headquarters in Barranquilla, and spoke of the next period of work, which It would take place in the week of October 17-21, that is, in two weeks.

Finally, the director expressed confidence in the process that began with Néstor Lorenzo: “we are very happy, they have started to work very hard, seeking full knowledge of all the first-class players. The friendlies left pleasant sensations and both matches were important”.