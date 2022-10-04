Checo Pérez premiered a piece in his car that only Verstappen had and won Halftime

Midtime Editorial

At last they gave him the same tools to compete and see the result that Czech Perez gave to Red Bull Racing. The victory in the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday marked the reconciliation of the Mexican with himself after complicated weeks and something key was that for the first time he was allowed to use a part on his car that only Max Verstappen had.

These technical issues were revealed by the specialized site motor sportwhich detected the small big change in Pérez Mendoza’s carwho took the competition from end to end in Marina Bay, being recognized by national and international media for his performance.

According to the aforementioned medium, Checo Pérez modified the configuration on the flat bottom of his car by incorporating that piece that had been reserved for his teammate in recent races, which helped the Mexican reduce weight, maintain better balance and enhance the durability of his tires.

It is estimated that this Czech RB18 lightening guaranteed him a increased yield, about 0″3 per 10 kilogramsa figure that may sound tiny, but that was key if we remember Charles Leclerc’s stalking of the man from Guadalajara, who at some point had him 0.3 seconds apart, but not even with the DRS activated did he catch up.

Checo’s reactions to his victory

Global praise for Checo Pérez

Their win in singaporethe fourth as a driver in the Great Automobile Circus, finally earned him praise to Sergio Michel Pérez Mendozastarting with the people at home like Christian Horner and Helmut Markothe second of these cataloging as “sovereign” the handling of the Mexican in the Marina Bay street circuit.

In the world press also highlighted the performance of Red Bull Racingwho came within just two points of Leclerc in the fight for second place in the Drivers’ World Championship, with Max Verstappen comfortably in the lead with a difference of more than 100 points.