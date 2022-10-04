Athletes of the Exatlón México will no longer receive scholarships from ConadeMediotiempo
Mexico City /
This Monday begins a new season of the Exathlon Mexico on TV Azteca and two renowned athletes will be in it. Is about Yahel Castillo and German Sanchezboth Olympic divers who join a long list of elite athletes who venture into this reality show.
Duva’s career has been dampened by injuries, while Castillo had a rebound at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by finishing fourth alongside Juan Celaya in the Men’s 3m Synchronized Springboard.
Some days ago, Ana Gabriel Guevarageneral director of the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sports, pointed out that in the body they do not agree with the participation of athletes and threatened all those who do so with withdrawing their Conade scholarships.
Yahel Castillo will lose Conade scholarship for Exatlón
It is so, that Castillo will no longer receive the 33 thousand pesos that he had established after his participation in Tokyo 2020, but in the case of Sánchez, there was no longer an amount assigned due to his absence in the pit due to injuries.
This edition of reality show of Exathlon Mexico will also feature the former Chivas soccer player and champion of the U-17 World Cup in 2005, Omar Esparzawho collaborated with a great score in minute 31 in that title in Peru with the Tricolor.
When does Exathlon start? Where to see
- Event: Exathlon Mexico 2022
- Date: Monday October 3
- Hours: Starting at 7:30 p.m.
- Channel: Through TV Azteca in the signal of Aztec One
EXATHLON RED TEAM
- Yann Lobito – Surfing, archery, skateboarding, rollerblading, capoeira, hockey and parkour athlete.
- Dariana Garcia – Athletics
- Valeria Payen – Karate
- German Sanchez – Diver
- Omar Esparza – Soccer player
- Saray Orozco – Mixed Martial Arts
- Tzasna Carrasco – Jiu-jitsu
- Josué Menéndez – Javelin Throw
- Yahel Castillo – Diver
- Estephanie Solís – Flag Soccer
EXATHLON BLUE TEAM
- Manuel Paniagua – Water polo
- Liliana Hernández – Athletics
- Lizli Patiño – Water Polo
- Emmanuel Chiang – Calisthenics
- Pato González – Wakeboard
- Fiona Bernal – Triathlon
- Veronica Aldrete – Boxing
- Fogel Farid Negrete – Athletics
- Andres Fierro – Parkour
- Andrea Medina – Basketball