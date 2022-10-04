Athletes of the Exatlón México will no longer receive scholarships from ConadeMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

This Monday begins a new season of the Exathlon Mexico on TV Azteca and two renowned athletes will be in it. Is about Yahel Castillo and German Sanchezboth Olympic divers who join a long list of elite athletes who venture into this reality show.

Duva’s career has been dampened by injuries, while Castillo had a rebound at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by finishing fourth alongside Juan Celaya in the Men’s 3m Synchronized Springboard.

Some days ago, Ana Gabriel Guevarageneral director of the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sports, pointed out that in the body they do not agree with the participation of athletes and threatened all those who do so with withdrawing their Conade scholarships.

Yahel Castillo will lose Conade scholarship for Exatlón

It is so, that Castillo will no longer receive the 33 thousand pesos that he had established after his participation in Tokyo 2020, but in the case of Sánchez, there was no longer an amount assigned due to his absence in the pit due to injuries.

This edition of reality show of Exathlon Mexico will also feature the former Chivas soccer player and champion of the U-17 World Cup in 2005, Omar Esparzawho collaborated with a great score in minute 31 in that title in Peru with the Tricolor.

When does Exathlon start? Where to see

Event: Exathlon Mexico 2022

Date: Monday October 3

Hours: Starting at 7:30 p.m.

Channel: Through TV Azteca in the signal of Aztec One

EXATHLON RED TEAM

Yann Lobito – Surfing, archery, skateboarding, rollerblading, capoeira, hockey and parkour athlete. Dariana Garcia – Athletics Valeria Payen – Karate German Sanchez – Diver Omar Esparza – Soccer player Saray Orozco – Mixed Martial Arts Tzasna Carrasco – Jiu-jitsu Josué Menéndez – Javelin Throw Yahel Castillo – Diver Estephanie Solís – Flag Soccer

EXATHLON BLUE TEAM